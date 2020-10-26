VERMILLION — Maj. Wayne Hintz, of Sioux Falls, took command of the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 730th Area Support Medical Company during a change of command ceremony in Vermillion, Oct. 3.
Hintz assumed command from Maj. Eric Eidem, of Sioux Falls, who had commanded the unit since October 2018. Eidem will now join the Medical Command in Rapid City as a flight surgeon.
As commander, Hintz leads nearly 100 soldiers comprised of medics, doctors, physician assistants, nurses, medical staff and technicians, as well as a platoon of as mechanics, communications personnel and culinary members.
“It’s an honor to be commander of the 730th, and I appreciate the opportunity to lead this unit,” said Hintz. “I’d like to thank Maj. Eidem. I appreciate the way you have left this unit. You have left it in good hands, and my goal is to leave this unit better than I found it. I know there are some challenges we will face, but we will face them together as a family.”
Hintz has been a member of the SDARNG for 26 years. He enlisted in 1994 as a combat medic with Headquarters Battery, 2-147th Field Artillery Battalion in Watertown. Hintz received his commission as an officer with the Army Nurse Corp in August 2012. He was assigned to the 730th ASMC as the unit’s medical surgical nurse. He later transferred to the Medical Command as a nurse case manager.
In his civilian life, Hintz is employed by South Dakota State University as a professor for the College of Nursing. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from SDSU and his Master of Science in Nursing from National American University.
