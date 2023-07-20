PIERRE — The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their second meeting of the 2023 Interim on Wednesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations is co-chaired by Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Rep. Mike Derby (R-Rapid City). Among the items that will be discussed are the Family Support 360 Study; the Fiscal Year 2023 Year-End Report; Enterprise Resource Planning; Fiscal Year 2024 Revenue Projections; and the merger of the Bureau of Human Resources and the Bureau of Administration.
