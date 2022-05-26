Lake Yankton Festival, Homestead Day Offer New Activities

Would you like to see a raptor up close and personal?
Maybe you want to learn kayaking, fishing or roping a steer. Or you might prefer panning for gold or making your own butter and candles.
You can do it all at the same time at adjacent locations near Yankton.
For the first time in three years, the Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival and Homestead Day are returning to the local scene. The June 11 events run from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. The Lake Yankton festival is held at the training dike, while Homestead Day is set for Lewis and Clark’s Pierson Ranch.
The events are free and open to the public. Homestead Day does require a park entrance sticker. However, the requirement is waived for the first 100 vehicles without passes, thanks to funding from the Friends of the Missouri National Recreational River.
“Even if you have to pay to enter, it’s $8 for a carload and everything at Homestead Day is free,” said Nancy Teachout with the Lewis and Clark Recreational Area.
After a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of both events anticipate large crowds of people eager for outdoor experiences.
Regardless of your interests, there’s something for everybody, according to Ranger Dugan Smith with the National Park Service.
“With the Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival, you can expect family-friendly events,” he said. “Activities range from kayaking to fishing to learning more about water safety. We also have disc golf. It’s a great way to kick off the summer as more people enjoy the outdoors.”
You don’t need to be an experienced outdoor enthusiast or hold survivalist skills to enjoy the festival, Smith said.
“Any novice can enjoy these activities. It’s one of the few times you can try out these things in a safe environment with plenty of other people,” he said. “If you’ve never fished before, you can take your kids out and learn the proper techniques. You not only learn about doing things outdoors, but you also learn about their history and culture at the same time.”
Homestead Day plans to return with a full range of activities, Teachout said. As the park resumes and expands its programming, she expects a great turnout for Homestead Day.
“We didn’t have it last year, but the other events we had in the summer of 2021 were met with a lot of enthusiasm and big numbers,” she said. “People were so grateful and so helpful. When we were overwhelmed by those large numbers, everyone pitched in.”
Homestead Day visitors won’t just watch demonstrations, Teachout said. They’ll also find plenty of hands-on activities with the food and supplies already furnished.
“We have the Dutch oven cooking and people making homemade ice cream, butter and bread.
“Loretta Sorensen, a professional bread baker and author, will offer bread baking tips and demonstrations,” Teachout said. “Kids will get cream in a sterilized jar and make their own butter, and they have the opportunity to make candles with a variety of craft items.”
Rob Marlow from the Mead Center will teach four traditional outdoor games, also sharing the history of the games, Teachout said. “People will play the same games as when Pierson Ranch was a real working ranch,” she said.
For another step back in time, Homestead Day will offer a mining sluice where visitors can pan for gold just like old-time prospectors. Teachout doesn’t guarantee you’ll find any gold, but you will gain a golden opportunity.
Local musician Jan Schiferl will entertain Homestead Day visitors. Besides her own performances, she became popular with the sing-alongs held on homeowners’ lawns during the pandemic.
Schiferl isn’t the only talented member of her family. Her husband, Greg, will teach roping at Homestead Day, offering visitors an opportunity to rope the replica of a steer mounted on a haybale.
Homestead Days offers something that different generations can share, Teachout said.
“One man was excited that he could use the old copper boiler (wash tub) and washboard to show his grandchildren how he helped wash clothes when he was growing up,” she said.
The Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival and Homestead Day can serve as a great lead-in to Ribfest, starting at 1 p.m. in downtown Yankton, Teachout said.
“With our two festivals in one, we’re trying to have a little something for everyone,” she said. “And when people are done with our events, they can go to Ribfest.”
Whatever you’re seeking, Smith promises a good time for all.
“People are looking for experiences. They want to explore the fun outdoors,” he said. “They learn new things they didn’t expect, and we have fun helping them discover it.”
