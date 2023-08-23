SIOUX FALLS — On Aug. 26, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) staff and volunteers are teaming up with law enforcement in South Dakota for “Saturation Saturday,” an annual effort to saturate communities with facts, tips, law enforcement patrols and sobriety checkpoints to stop impaired driving.

Saturation Saturday kicks off one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and comes at a time when traffic fatalities are at a 16-year high, with 41% of fatal crashes during Labor Day weekend due to drunk driving. In 2021, the latest year for which data is available, 52 people in South Dakota lost their lives due to alcohol-impaired driving crashes.

