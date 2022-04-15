The Yankton County Commission will discuss a burn ban resolution with Emergency Management Director Paul Scherschligt during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The commission will also discuss the status of a street near Gayville, hear a report and funding request from the Cramer Kenyon Heritage Home, consider several plat requests and hear some quarterly reports, among other items.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Yankton County Government Center.
Prior to the meeting, the County Commission will hold a joint meeting with the Planning Commission to discuss a proposed ordinance for red-line changes. Public comment will also be heard. This meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
