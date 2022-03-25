Yankton County Death In Controlled Burn Investigated

MENNO — Authorities are investigating the death of a Rapid City man who apparently died while conducting a controlled burn in Yankton County.
According to a press release, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:18 p.m. Thursday of a death near 293rd Street and 438th Avenue southeast of Menno, or about 18 miles north of Yankton. The owners of the property were conducting a controlled burn on CRP land. Authorities say Bruce Herrboldt, 66, of Rapid City was discovered and pronounced dead at the scene with severe burns on his body.
An autopsy is being performed.
Yankton County EMS also responded to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.