Mihai Carcoana

Mihai Carcoana

 Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office

VERMILLION — The Vermillion Police Department arrested a member of the University of South Dakota men’s basketball team following a sexual assault on the USD campus.

Mihai Carcoana is currently listed as an inmate in the Clay County Jail in Vermillion, according to the jail’s log. Information included in the log notes that he has been arrested on the charge of second-degree rape, which in South Dakota is a Class 1 felony.

