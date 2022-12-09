VERMILLION — The Vermillion Police Department arrested a member of the University of South Dakota men’s basketball team following a sexual assault on the USD campus.
Mihai Carcoana is currently listed as an inmate in the Clay County Jail in Vermillion, according to the jail’s log. Information included in the log notes that he has been arrested on the charge of second-degree rape, which in South Dakota is a Class 1 felony.
According to a brief news release issued by the police department Friday afternoon, the VPD received a report of a sexual assault that occurred early in the morning of Friday, Dec. 9. at a residence on the university campus.
The release states that an arrest has been made in relation to the sexual assault and the investigation is continuing.
The Plain Talk’s attempts to reach Vermillion Police Chief Crystal Brady and Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe were not successful Friday.
