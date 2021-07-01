Summer Weather Outlook Remains High And Dry

For those looking for news of drought relief for the Northern Plains, you will not find it here.
This was the message delivered in Thursday’s special North Central U.S. Climate/Drought Summary and Outlook webinar. Held only a couple of weeks after the previous monthly NOAA webinar, the special session was called to give an update as drought conditions continue to persist in the upper Missouri River basin.
Doug Kluck, Central Region Climate Services director, told the Press & Dakotan that rains over the last couple of weeks — even where decently abundant — did little to help.
“Where it rained, it staved off some of the major repercussions short-term,” he said. “Crops generally — and it really depends on what crops we’re talking about— need more than an inch of rain per week.”
The Yankton area came nowhere close to this over the past month. The city officially recorded 1.66 inches of rain in June, which is typically the wettest month of the entire year.
Currently, much of the Press & Dakotan’s coverage area is listed as being in a Severe Drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday, but the western edge of the coverage area and hugging the shores of the Missouri River is an area of Extreme Drought.
Kluck added that a record spring didn’t help matters.
“The fact that we had early heat — super-early heat and record-breaking early heat — when we should’ve been getting more rain events and didn’t, really clamped down on the potential for grasslands to recover anything,” he said. “Even before that, it was relatively dry. The Dakotas have been dry more or less since last year.”
And this extreme dryness shows no sign of breaking in the near term.
All outlooks presented during Thursday’s webinar for short- and long-term conditions showed the Dakotas and Nebraska trending toward above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation through July. The only exception was in the July-September outlook which showed drier-than-normal conditions relegated to the western half of South Dakota and Nebraska, giving this area an equal chance of above- or below-normal precipitation in that timespan.
Kluck said it’s not impossible to rule out some relief in the form of rain, which is harder to predict with any certainty during the summer.
“This is not the best time for us to be predicting precipitation,” he said. “It’s very hard for us to get it perfect beyond a day or two in the future this time of year, and I’d say that through the middle to end of August when the cold fronts start coming back and the jet stream starts coming back south.”
He said that the region is already seeing a number of impacts, including a higher fire danger, heat-related issues and agricultural impacts.
Another impact is the navigation along the lower Missouri River.
In a press release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern Division Thursday, it was announced that navigational flow support is being reduced by 1,500 cubic feet per second from full-service levels.
“Reducing navigation flow support is a necessary water conservation measure to ensure continued service to all the authorized purposes for the short- and long-term,” the press release said. “The decrease in stage due to the reduced flow support will be less than half a foot. Actual stages will depend on the amount, timing and location of tributary inflow below Gavins Point Dam.”
While it’s easy to draw comparisons to earlier droughts, Kluck said that there’s one major difference from the historic 2012 drought.
“2012 was much more widespread,” he said. “The difference here is the geographic area of coverage. This one’s a little more like 2017 in that it’s confined more north and west than 2012, (when it) was all the way across the Midwest from Wyoming to Kentucky.
One doesn’t have to venture too far south to see conditions improve. Counties just below Sioux City, Iowa, are listed as Abnormally Dry. And recent rains just a little farther down the Missouri River Basin have even left some rivers in Kansas, Missouri and Illinois in minor to moderate stages of flooding, according to the webinar.
The next webinar is slated for July 15.
