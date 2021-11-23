100 Years Ago
Thursday, November 24, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Sunday, November 24, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 24, 1971
• The Lincoln County, Neb., sheriff’s office said Tuesday a 14-year-old rural North Platte boy had been released to his parents after taking a brief plane ride. The young boy allegedly took an airplane near Hershey, flew it for 10 minutes and crash-landed near the hangar, resulting in several thousand dollars in damage.
• Andes Central senior Jim Holderby was named to the Class A All-State football team. Holderby was a standout defensive end and also played in the backfield on offense for Andes Central, which had lost just one game that year.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, November 24, 1996
• No paper
