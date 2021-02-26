Dancing For Dollars

This year’s virtual “Dancing with the Stars” benefit seems to have swept participants and organizers off their feet.
Yankton’s River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC) recently wrapped up its annual “Heart-to-Heart Dancing with the Stars” (DWTS) fundraiser that features local couples dancing to raise pledge money to support RCDVC. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was held virtually this year, a fundraising format that has proved to be a challenge for some groups. However, RCDVC organizers of the event were astounded with the event’s success.
“We gave each of the couples a $5,000 goal, and we knew that was a lofty goal for it to be online,” Stacy Starzl Hansen, executive director of RCDVC, told the Press & Dakotan. “When it hit the $25,000 mark, we were ecstatic and then when it went beyond that and just kept going, we were blown away with the generosity of everyone giving.”
DWTS raised $59,239.95 this year, which is $36,239.95 more than last year, she said.
After a year in which individuals as well as businesses and organizations have been struggling to deal with COVID, the result was as surprising as it was beneficial, which begs the question, “What went right?”
“I think what went right is the fact that we tried to stick to our live event as much as possible, even though it was going to be online,” Starzl Hansen said. “We stuck with the same format of how the event would roll out live, but over a two-week period instead of just one night.”
The competition started even earlier for the dancers, who began gathering pledges and sponsors a week or so early.
In previous years, five couples would go out and get pledges before the event, which would culminate in an evening of dancing, judging and prizes. Victory for the evening went to the team that raised the most money.
“We still had the dancers picked out and they started their pledging before the dances were revealed,” Starzl Hansen said, adding that RCDVC staff used that time to drum up interest for the event on social media and ramp up community anticipation for the videos to be accessible on YouTube.
“The community was very excited for those dance routines to finally come out,” she said. “It was fun, it was exciting and it was as if you were at the live event getting to see these dances at the same time as the rest of the community.”
The videos were up for two weeks, so organizers decided to add a new prize for most views. Overall, the videos were viewed more than 3,000 times.
“The anticipation to watch what the dancers decided to bring to the community with their talent, humor and showmanship in their masterpiece dances was great,” Starzl Hansen said. “I believe that every one of the couples went a little bit above and beyond creatively because it was an online event and they felt more comfortable doing the dance in private and recording it.”
Ultimately, she said the credit for the event’s success belongs to the dancers: Jeremy Kudera and daughter Jordyn, who won first place in fundraising and views; Joe and Ashley Erickson; Nick and Ginny Moser; Brady and Jill Muth; and Rob and Amber Ness.
“They’re out there on the phone, they’re talking to people, they are spreading the awareness of our agency to give to our agency for the victims of abuse, and they’re the ones that are out there really talking our agency up,” Starzl Hansen said. “That makes a difference. The couples that came forward this year were very energetic and they wanted to win — and they’re proud of their dances, as they should be.”
Starzl Hansen said she doesn’t know if this year’s success was a one-time boom or not.
“I believe that this year was a year designed for these dancers,” she said. “We’re proud of them and everything they did for us, and I think they had a lot of fun doing it.”
