VERMILLION — The City of Vermillion will be fogging for mosquitoes on throughout the community on Thursday, July 1, and/or Friday, July 2, weather permitting.
If you would prefer to opt out of the fogging at your property, email staff at ParksandRec@cityofvermillion.com. Your address will remain on the No Spray list for the remainder of the season.
