SIOUX FALLS — Sanford USD Medical Center took top honors for South Dakota in the newly released 2020 best hospitals for orthopedics list from U.S. News & World Report.
U.S. News evaluated more than 1,200 hospitals across the country to release the top hospital rankings for orthopedics. The standings were determined by several factors including 30-day survival rates, patient experience and nurse staffing.
Additionally, Sanford Fargo took top honors for North Dakota.
