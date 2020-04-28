A ‘Very Boring’ COVID Case

GAYVILLE — When it comes to COVID-19, Tom Rice called himself “a very boring case.”
The longtime Gayville-Volin High School principal — one of the over 2,000 people in South Dakota to have tested positive for the coronavirus — was among the cases that never experienced symptoms of the illness.
While Rice cannot trace where he came in contact with the virus, he noted that there were several cases of a virus in the Gayville-Volin school district long before concerns about the coronavirus.
“During December, January, even February, we were struggling with about 30% absenteeism in our school,” Rice said, noting that one of his children was among the ill students. “Kids were going in for strep, but it was coming back negative — negative for strep, negative for flu. They said, ‘It’s viral, we’re not sure what we can do for you.’”
Rice did feel under the weather one afternoon during the ordeal, an instance he attributed to low blood sugar.
“I went up and had a shot of orange juice, and started feeling better in about an hour. The whole thing was like a hot flash. An hour later it was done,” he said in a phone interview. “Well, maybe that was my onset. I don’t know.”
After receiving a positive test result in late March, Rice quarantined himself at home, isolating himself in his bedroom for several days due to his wife’s health issues. By the time he spoke with someone from the state health department, he was in the clear.
“By the time the Department of Health even got to me, they were like, ‘Well, you should be fine by now,’” he said. “I was fine the whole time. That’s the problem.”
Rice, who has been hired as the next superintendent of the Menno school district, has spent the last six weeks working from home, like every other educator.
“Just keeping up with whatever homework or calling kids that I had to do, whether it was somebody else’s class or my class,” he said, also noting that he has also watched “a ton of Netflix, a ton of Hulu.”
Rice’s at-home work has also included working with his future employer, as well as helping with the hiring of a new principal for Menno.
Like many patients who have recovered from the virus, Rice has been contacted by medical personnel to donate plasma, something he will do next month. Recovered patients who are asked to donate plasma must wait approximately one month after being cleared medically.
“When you talk plasma in general, they’re saying that you can help multiple people with just one time of giving plasma,” Rice said. “That’s a good thing to do, and I’ve always given blood in the past anyway. If you can help more than just one person, then you better do it.”
Rice gave the same advice regarding the steps recommended to help control the spread of the virus.
“Whatever they’re asking for, please do,” he said. “Work on your social distancing, all of those things we’ve heard a million times already.”
