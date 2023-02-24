State Cabin

Visitors check out the Valhalla Cabin in this 2011 Rapid City Journal file photo.

 Rapid City Journal file photo

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, her family, friends and guests are the only people who can stay in a state-owned historic cabin in Custer State Park, and it’s unclear if the rustic Valhalla retreat is being used for political purposes.

Citing open records law, Noem’s administration won’t reveal who stayed there over the past three years or whether the state is reimbursed, despite more than $120,000 in taxpayer money being spent on property upgrades.

