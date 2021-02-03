SIOUX FALLS — On Jan. 20, 2021, the COVID-19 emergency relief measures were extended on ED-owned federal student loans through Sept. 30, 2021. For loans owned by the Department of Education, these measures include suspension of loan payments, stoppage of collection on defaulted loans, and a 0% interest rate.
The suspension of payments applies to federal student loans, but only if they are loans owned by ED. To find out if your loans are owned by ED, visit StudentAid.gov/login.
There is no fee for this payment suspension or 0% interest period — not from the federal government and not from your loan servicer. If someone asks for money for either of those reasons, it’s a scam. There is no coronavirus-related loan forgiveness for federal student loans. Learn more about avoiding student aid scams.
Lutheran Social Services is a private non-profit social service agency. Last year, 45,781 lives were touched through a variety of services offered through LSS statewide.
