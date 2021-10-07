100 Years Ago
Saturday, October 8, 1921
• A start was made this week, on Thursday, on the excavation for Pier No. 5 of the Meridian Highway bridge, the caisson being lowered about four feet. No. 5 stands on this edge of the Nebraska sandbar. The timbers and cutting edges for Piers 6 and 7, which have been on the way for some time, are expected to arrive today or tomorrow.
• Of the total of 74,655 farm operators working South Dakota’s 34,523,775 acres of agricultural land, 1,577 or 2.1% of them are women, according to the 1920 federal census.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 8, 1946
• A total loss of $32,256 by fire in Yankton over the past year with a cost per alarm of $701 was revealed by Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer in his annual report. Out of the total number of 46 calls made by the Yankton fire department in the period from October 1, 1945, to October 1, 1946, 38 were made in the city and eight outside of the incorporated city limits.
• The Chamber of Commerce men’s chorus gathered at the Yankton high school music department Monday night for the group’s initial practice of the season, and singing enthusiasts feel that this will be the biggest year in the short three-year history of the organization.
50 Years Ago
Friday, October 8, 1971
• When Japanese exchange student Terukazu Okahashi — just call him Terry — leaves Yankton Saturday, it will be with memories of the vastness of America. Terry, a 21-year-old business administration student at Konan University at Kobe, Japan has been in the United States since July, and a guest of the Dick Pillar family here since Sept. 22.
• The names are expected to be misleading when the Creampuffs clash with the Sugar Smacks at West Side Field Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. for the seventh annual Mount Marty College Powder Puff Bowl football game. As in the past, the girls have earmarked the proceeds from 50-cent admissions for a special scholarship fund.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 8, 1996
• Helen (Mrs. Edwin) Ripple of Lesterville grew a 200-pound pumpkin in her garden this year. Measuring two feet across and 74 inches around, it is the largest she has ever grown.
• Smithway Motor Xpress Corp. of Fort Dodge, Iowa, said Monday that it has signed an agreement to acquire the freight operations of Marquardt Transportation Inc. of Yankton. Smithway said it will buy about 60 tractors and 100 trailers, as well as other assets.
