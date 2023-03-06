While Yankton Area Concert Association members anxiously wait for spring, they will be able to enjoy one more Sunday afternoon concert.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Yankton High School theater, the YACA will host The Hall Sisters, a classic sister ensemble who perform a blend of the Andrew Sisters and current pop country. The sisters have performed together since 2007 at such locations as the Grand Ole Opry, Country Hall of Fame and Carnegie Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.