VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota is now offering new programs that will allow South Dakota’s sociology students the opportunity to earn an accelerated Master of Social Work degree online or in Sioux Falls from USD.

USD has developed 3+2 programs for both USD and Northern State University (NSU) sociology students and is now accepting applications for fall 2023. Through the new programs, students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in sociology who meet certain admission criteria can receive guaranteed acceptance into USD’s MSW program for their fourth year, with credits counting toward both degrees. The MSW program is offered in Sioux Falls and 100% online, providing students with a flexible, high-quality program taught by USD’s expert faculty. MSW applications are open now until Dec. 1.

