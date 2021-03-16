100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 17, 1921
• March 17, held sacred throughout the world in memory of Ireland’s patron saint, has a special significance for Yankton, for it was just 59 years ago today, in 1862, at noon, that the first legislative assembly convened in Yankton, and it was in the evening of that same day 59 years ago, George W. Kingsbury, one of the last surviving of the real Yankton pioneers, first came to the city.
• The Ben Anderson family, after a long siege from scarlet fever of which one little girl died, has now been released from quarantine, all other members of the family having fully recovered. The home was fumigated the first of the week and the quarantine removed.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 17, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 17, 1971
• Leanne Christensen of Hurley, a 19-year-old South Dakota State University coed whose swine entries in 4-H state fair competition took more than a few top purple ribbons, was crowned 1971 Pork Queen in Viborg last night.
• “Plain and Fancy” is being rehearsed by a cast of over forty persons from Freeman Junior College and the Freeman community for presentation after the Schmeckfest on March 25 and 26. In addition to the cast, an orchestra of about 20 members including string players from the Sioux Falls schools and brass and woodwind players from Freeman High School and Freeman Academy instrumental groups is rehearsing the accompaniment under the guidance of director Gene Lehman.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 17, 1996
• No paper
