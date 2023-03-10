Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds this morning. Then becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. High 37F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 21F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.