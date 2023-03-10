VERMILLION — The Vermillion Public Library will be hosting author Lou Raguse, who is presenting his new book, “Vanished in Vermillion,” on Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m. This event will be held in the Kozak Room and on Zoom.
“Vanished in Vermillion” is a true crime story that flips the script on the genre and goes beyond and even questions the reader’s expectations for nonfiction crime mysteries. Readers are forced to reflect on how much weight they place in the beliefs and intentions of law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.