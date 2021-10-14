Devin Anderson, Jerod Ibarolle, Stacy Hubert and Chris Marlow of the financial-services firm Edward Jones believe that to truly become a part of a community, one must invest in that community. They are among the 17 Edward Jones Financial Advisors sponsoring the Scouting for Food event by the Scouts BSA, Boy Scouts of America organization for the Sioux Council.
Their enthusiasm is an extension of the firm’s commitment to community service. Edward Jones not only encourages its financial advisors to become involved in their local communities, it also invites them to participate in national service projects and backs that participation with funds to help those in need.
The Scouting for Food event will start the week of Oct. 17, 2021, and continue throughout the month. Scouts will deliver door hangers with instructions to donate funds online to help local food banks supply their shelves for the upcoming holiday season. In previous years, food items have been donated, but with the coronavirus pandemic happening, most food banks prefer to do their own purchasing of food items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.