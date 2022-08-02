Nebraska will expand the number of schools participating in farm to school through two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The funding provides Nebraska improved access to local foods through comprehensive farm to school programming that includes local procurement and agricultural education efforts.

The USDA awarded $10 million in Farm to School Grants to 123 projects across the country for two-year projects, and $60 million in non-competitive grants to develop stronger programs over the next four years.

