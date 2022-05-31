100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 1, 1922
• The Corrigan rural school closed its year’s work yesterday with a picnic dinner and a pleasing program by the pupils, and Mrs. E.L. Champion, the teacher, celebrated the completion of her 17th consecutive year as a teacher.
• Straw hats can now be worn with safety, and immunity from unjust criticism, for the unwritten law has it that June 1 is the official date for straws and Panamas to make their debut in these parts. This law is not strictly observed, however, and some folks have been braving criticism for the last two weeks.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 1, 1947
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 1, 1972
• So far about 130 voters have cast absentee ballots in Yankton County for the Primary Election Tuesday, June 6 County Auditor Carol Peterson said this morning. Any registered voter who will be away from home Tuesday and wishes to cast an absentee ballot in advance may do so at the County Auditor’s office today, Friday or Monday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
• Tim Branaugh, Yankton, a recent graduate of USD-Springfield and former Yankton Junior Legion player, will coach the Yankton Junior Legion Baseball team this summer, it was announced by officials of the Yankton Baseball Association. He emphasized that any young man interested in the program should come to the practice on Friday. The new manager emphasized that all spots are open on the team.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 1, 1997
