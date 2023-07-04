Due to uncertain weather conditions, Yankton’s fireworks display set for Tuesday night has been postponed.
“Due to the continuous lightening and inability for our pyrotechnics team to set the display, the City of Yankton has made the decision to postpone the Fourth of July fireworks display to July 5,” the city announced in a special media post. “The fireworks on July 5 will remain at the same location and same event time of 10 p.m.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.