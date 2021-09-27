John Andrews from South Dakota Magazine is going to be at the Mead Cultural Education Center Friday, Oct. 1, at noon to share the history of “Crooked Nose” Jack McCall.
McCall murdered the Old West legend Wild Bill Hickok in Deadwood in 1876. He was held on trial and sentenced the following spring in Yankton, Dakota Territory.
This presentation is free and open to the public. MCEC is located at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton. Call 605-665-3898 with questions.
