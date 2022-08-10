100 Years Ago
Friday, August 11, 1922
• Chairman L.W. Schaller and J.J. Rezac, of the Yankton county board of commissioners, left this morning by car for Mitchell on their way to Hot Springs to attend the state meeting of the commissioners association August 15, 16, 17 and 18. Mr. Schaller is vice president of the association. They expect to be back about August 21.
• An empty grain elevator belonging to Ed Kast at Lesterville burned to the ground in about 30 minutes last evening. The fire, of unknown origin broke out at 6 o’clock and it was impossible to save the dry empty building. The loss is estimated at about $2,000. Mr. Kast did not know this morning just how his insurance stood. Another elevator 25 feet away, full of grain, a railway coal shed and the residence of J.A. Jekas, caught fire from the burning building but the firemen succeeded in extinguishing the flames.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 11, 1947
• An early morning fire at the Fox Jewelry company, one of Yankton’s most modern business houses, resulted in a loss of stock and futures amounting to several thousand dollars today, when the blaze gutted out the rear end of the building and caused heavy smoke damage throughout the store.
• The city of Hartington is facing a serious shortage of water. Two wells which the city planned to have in use this summer have not yet been connected, and the old water supply is not adequate to meet the demands.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 11, 1972
• The Yankton High School marching band will begin practicing next week, according to director Merle Larson. The freshmen and new band members will meet August 14 at 9 a.m. Upperclassmen will begin Thursday, August 17. The band will practice every day until school begins, excluding Saturdays and Sundays. Their first performance will be at the Vermillion-Yankton game here September 1st. The following day they will travel to Huron to perform at the State Fair.
• The Yankton County 4-H Achievement Days will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, August 15-17 at the Pine Acres 4-H grounds in Yankton. On Wednesday, August 16 the annual 4-H barbecue will be served by the Yankton Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 11, 1997
• The Yankton Baseball Association is sponsoring a baseball benefit for the Jason Vollmer family Tuesday beginning at 6:30pm at Riverside Baseball Stadium. Two baseball games will be played. At 6:30 pm the Yankton Reds VFW Teener team will play the Yankton Babe Ruth All-Stars. At 8 pm the Crofton, Nebraska VFW Teener team will play Volin’s VFW Teener team. All proceeds will go to the Vollmer family.
• Evangelist Lowell Lundstrom with his Lundstrom Singers and Band opens his week-long Impact America ministries program Sunday to a near-capacity crowd in the Summit Activities Center. Programs this week include a Wednesday Youth night and a Saturday Marriage Seminar.
