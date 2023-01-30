Buried In Winter

For Yankton, the snowfall records are piling as high as the snowbanks themselves.
With one day left in the month, Yankton has set four daily records for January — narrowly missing a fifth one — and has smashed the overall snowfall record for the entire month.
And with possibly up to four months left of snowfall, Yankton has already nearly set the record for an entire season.
“Yankton’s total so far is 44.5 inches of snowfall this winter. That hasn’t quite broken the record for a season, which is 44.8 inches in 2001,” said Tim Masters with the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sioux Falls.
Yankton radio station WNAX, which serves as a NWS cooperative observer for Yankton, also recorded some eye-popping numbers.
The 44.5 inches of snowfall so far compares to the average of 28 inches for an entire winter, according to WNAX news director Jerry Oster. The station reported 20 inches on the ground prior to last weekend’s storm.
Yankton could blow past the record for an entire winter, Masters said. “Generally, when we say ‘season,’ we can get snow in April and May — and snowfall in those months tend to be heavier,” he added.
With last weekend’s snowfall, Yankton stands at a record-setting 31.5 inches for the month, Oster said. The figure shatters the old January record of 22.5 inches set in 2011.
In addition, WNAX has listed Yankton with four daily records so far in January. Those new marks include 5 inches on Jan. 3; 7.5 inches on Jan. 4; 10 inches on Jan. 19; and 4 inches on Jan. 29.
Yankton set one record and nearly set another this past weekend, according to WNAX. The 5 inches of snow on Saturday just missed the record for that day, while the 4 inches of snowfall Sunday bested the old mark of 2 inches set on that day in 1947.
For perspective, Oster pointed out this month’s 31.5 inches dwarfed January 2022’s total of 1.5 inches.
With the 0.31 inches of precipitation from Saturday and 0.16 inches on Sunday, Yankton has now reached 2.59 inches for the month, he added. The average January precipitation total is 0.49 inches.
Despite appearances, January’s record-setting snowfall wasn’t limited to a few major events, Masters said. “There were days we received traces of snow. Then we had the major events between 4-10 inches of snowfall at one time,” he said.
So what has caused the current Snowmaggedon? A combination of factors, Masters said.
An upper level of moisture coming from the southwest overruns the cold air near the surface, creating snow. However, temperature plays a key role in whether precipitation arrives first as rain, then turns into frozen rain and eventually becomes snow.
During one snow event at Yankton, the public reported thundersnow. The occurrence signals moisture coming out of the southwest, unstable air and usually heavy snowfall, Masters said.
Earlier this winter, parts of southeast South Dakota — notably Charles Mix and Douglas counties — received upwards of 30 inches of snowfall in one storm.
While last weekend’s totals aren’t quite as large, the entire Yankton region still recorded a number of impressive snow totals.
The NWS released a map with amounts of 12 inches in Gregory County. In Charles Mix County, snowfall totals ranged from 6 inches in the north to 6.5 inches in the center and 11.3 inches in the south.
Moving eastward, Douglas County received 10 inches in the southeast part; Bon Homme County, 11 inches in the central part and 8 inches in southern areas; Hutchinson County, 6 inches in the southeast; Turner County, 5.5 to 7 inches in the north and central areas while reaching 8.5 inches in the south; Clay County, 9 inches in the southern area; and Union County, 10 inches in the north and 9 inches in the central and southern areas.
In northeast Nebraska, Holt County recorded 12 inches; east central Knox County, 7.9 inches; Cedar County, 9.6 inches in the central part and 7-8 inches in the southern areas; and Dixon County 9 inches in the northeast.
The snow comes at a time of intense cold. At 8 p.m., Chan Gurney Airport at Yankton reported a temperature of -9 degrees.
The NWS issued a wind chill advisory over the weekend and has issued another one until 9 a.m. today (Tuesday) for northeast Nebraska and 10 a.m. for southeast South Dakota. The “feels like” temperature could plunge to -30 and -35 degrees.
So where will all the snow go? Given its depth and the cold weather, Masters expects any melt will likely remain a slow go.
“Jerry (Oster) was reporting 24 inches on the ground over the weekend,” he said. “That’s not going anywhere until we get some warm-up (weather). This (coming) weekend will be slightly warmer. The forecast is for 36 degrees on Saturday. But with two feet of snow on the ground, it’s not going to do much in terms of melting it.”
The scene becomes a cycle, Masters said. The heavy snow tends to keep temperatures colder, and the white snow reflect any sunlight and warmth.
Given the scenario, any melting could stay slow and soak into the ground, a plus for the soil that has endured drought, Masters said.
“That would recharge things and bring really good news to the ag community,” he said. “But if we start getting thunderstorms with snow still on the ground, that could make too much water. That’s why the spring flood outlook is so questionable.”
Snow generally winds down in late March and early April, Masters said. Given that Yankton has already nearly achieved the snowfall record for an entire season, each succeeding snowfall will continue to push the record higher, he noted.
The amount of snow isn’t a consistent indication of the amount of precipitation, Masters said. The type of snow can vary greatly in the amount of moisture it carries.
Despite the record snowfall, the region remains classified in drought.
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly report, released last Thursday, listed all of South Dakota and Nebraska in some form of drought. Most of Yankton and Clay counties were listed in extreme drought, while Bon Homme County was listed as a mixture of severe and extreme drought.
Elsewhere in southeast South Dakota, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln and Union counties were listed in moderate or severe drought.
In northeast Nebraska, much of Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties were listed in extreme drought. Antelope, Wayne, Pierce, Thurston, Madison, Stanton and Cuming counties were listed in exceptional drought, the worst category. Holt County is listed as a combination of severe, extreme and exceptional drought.
The NWS outlook calls for a warm-up and then a return to near normal in the next two weeks, Masters said. The region may trend cool three to four weeks from now.
The La Nina weather pattern, back for a third consecutive winter, is moving toward neutral and looks to exert less of an impact in the coming months, he said.
In a winter of record snowfall, Masters awaits the weather events in coming weeks for a better view of what to expect.
“The ground is fairly dry because we’re coming off a multi-year drought,” he said. “This (snow) should soak in, but we’ll see how things are coming later this winter.”
