Board Reduction OK’d

The Yankton County Planning Commission will officially be nearly half the size it was just three years ago.
On Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission voted 3-2 to reduce the size of the planning commission from seven appointed members and two county commissioners when completely filled to six appointed members and one county commissioner.
Commissioners Gary Swensen and Dan Klimisch voted against the measure.
Chairperson Cheri Loest reminded the commission that the Planning Commission has been trending in this direction over the last few years.
“In March 2017, there was a motion made by the County Commission to reduce the Planning Commission members from 13 to 11, and at that time we were at 11,” Loest said. “Later in 2017, in October, there was a resignation, so in October they were actually at 10 members. In February 2018, Zoning Administrator (Pat) Garrity brought up to the County Commission that (Planning) must be an odd number. … In a March 2018 meeting, there was no motion made to move the Planning Commission from 11 to nine, but they did only appoint two members, which essentially put the zoning board at nine.”
Going into Tuesday night, following a resignation this summer, the Planning Commission was at eight members — six appointed and two county commissioners (Klimisch and Joseph Healy).
By state law, the Planning Commission must contain an odd number of people with at least one county commissioner. One third of the appointed members — serving three year terms — of the board must be up for reappointment each year.
Commissioner Don Kettering said he favored dropping to seven members.
“It’s far more efficient,” Kettering said.
However, Swensen raised concerns about a reduced Planning Commission, stating he favors expansion.
“People get sick, people go in the hospital,” he said. “Instead of reducing it, maybe we should increase it to get it back up to an odd number.”
Healy said that larger boards actually tend to have more attendance problems than smaller ones.
“When we did have a 13-member Planning Commission, when I attended meetings, what I’d notice is the more people you have on that commission, the worse the attendance is,” Healy said.
Development Services Director Gary Vetter noted that most counties in the state tend to either have five or seven total members on their planning commissions.
Like Swensen, Klimisch said he also favors expansion, saying a larger board would encourage civic participation.
“Nine or 11 is, personally, what I feel,” Klimisch said. “This is a good opportunity for the citizens of Yankton County to get involved with our community. There aren’t a lot of options where somebody can volunteer their time to help our community — this is one of them. We’ve never had a lack of applicants for this. We’ve always had more applicants than we have positions and it’s up to us to choose the people we want.”
Klimisch will remain on the Planning Commission, with Healy stating that he was effectively stepping down from being the county commission representative on that board.
Loest said a seven-member Planning Commission would see lower turnover and would be more fair to applicants.
“It gives you two members each year that are up, so it’s even, and you have very little swing in the makeup of the Planning Commission,” she said. “I feel very strongly that only one county commissioner should serve on this board for the sheer reason that I don’t think two of us should get to vote twice. We have our chance to vote — it’s (as the) Board of Adjustment — and I feel it’s more fair to the applicants going before the Planning Commission if there’s only one county commissioner who gets to vote again.”
In other business Tuesday,:
• The commission approved several plats and a conditional-use permit.
• Swensen gave a presentation on area veterans and to bring attention to veteran suicide and stolen valor issues;
• The commission heard quarterly updates from several county departments.
