‘Odyssey’ On Stage

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Yankton High School (YHS) to innovate for the upcoming once-act play competition.
Next week, YHS will present a performance of the ancient Greek classic “The Odyssey” as a one act play, written and adapted for the stage by director, Keith Goeden.
“The Odyssey” is Homer’s epic poem about the adventures of the hero Odysseus and his 10-year trek home from the Trojan War.
“It’s a road-trip movie,” Goeden, a social studies teacher at YHS, told the Press & Dakotan. “He goes to all these different places and meets all these exotic, interesting people — everyone from the king of the winds to Circe, Calypso and all these magical, sultry women, if you will.”
Even on arriving home, Odysseus finds intrigue and adventure.
The local performance is set for Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at YHS’ main theater. Vouchers will be required to purchase a ticket.
The students will also perform at this year’s South Dakota One Act Play Festival and competition at Brandon Valley on Friday, Feb. 5, at 11:30 a.m. Vouchers will also be required for that performance. To accommodate COVID-19 safety measures, artists and attendees will be asked to leave immediately following their school’s performance.
“The state festival is normally three days, 50 schools and play after play after play,” Goeden said. “Well, they’ve separated it into three different locations, and basically, nobody gets to watch anybody. You show up, you do your show and then you get back on the bus and leave.”
Each cast and crew member will be issued a set number of vouchers for each performance that they can distribute any way they choose.
In a way, COVID-19 safety measures also had a hand in selecting this year’s play.
“I usually spend a year picking and plotting a one-act play. Normally, when you ask for the rights, it takes a day, maybe a week,” Goeden said. “Instead, they said, ‘With COVID and everything else, it could be up to six weeks to find out.’”
Goeden said he requested a different play that had already been adapted as a one-act, and waited.
“So, I’m waiting and thinking, ‘What am I going to do if we don’t get the rights?’ I’ve got to have a backup,” Goeden said. “Then, it just kind of hit me, and I thought, ‘You know what? I’m just going to write my own.’”
As the play’s author, Goeden, who is hoping to be able to record the performance and share it on YouTube, no longer had to worry about copyright or streaming rights that might never materialize, he said.
“It took about five days to write it and we’re a little bit behind where we normally would be,” Goeden said. “That being said, we are doing our own original show and the kids have made a lot of contributions as well. I always preach a group concept.”
Goeden said he has always been drawn to the mythical and the magical, but prefers a simple set design.
“We don’t spend a lot of money. We use found objects, everything from umbrellas to pieces of cloth,” he said. “At the same time, we have all sorts of skill. That’s the point.”
Also, there are a lot of fun moments for attendees to enjoy, Goeden said.
“We tell the story of the Odyssey with our own unique style, in our own unique way, showcasing our creativity,” he said.
Cast And Crew:
Directors — Keith Goeden and Pam Kallis
Student Directors — Kiah Holmstrom and Anabelle Taylor
Costumes — Pam Kallis
Tech Crew — Abby Saylor, Irelyn Reisner, Kaleb Swihart, Rory Huntley,
Odysseus — Jaden Pearson
Hermes — Abby Huff
Tiresias — Ryan Trail
Penelope — Grace Taggart
Zeus — Reid Brown
Circe — Madison Reisner
Poseidon — Carter Dahl
Aeolus — Gavin Kafka
Calypso — Cora Johnson
Scylla — Cora Johnson
Polyphemus — Nicholas Taylor
Athena — Olivia Hunhoff
Polyphemus — Gabe Grant
Odysseus’ Mother — Sara Carr
Telemachus — Elisha Swenson
Ensemble — Eva Reyes, Anna Lail, Allie Taggart
Musicians — Anna Lail, Dylan Ridgeway, Caleb Kisch
———
For questions about vouchers or for more information, contact Keith Goeden at Yankton High School at (605) 665-3998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.