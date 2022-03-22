PIERRE — South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA), with funding from the U.S. Treasury, is providing mortgage relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have been financially impacted due to COVID-19 and are in need of assistance with unpaid mortgages, insurance or utilities, the S.D. Cares Housing Assistance Program may be of assistance.
SDHDA, in collaboration with the Helpline Center and other partner agencies, is working to assist South Dakotans fight against housing instability and homelessness. Qualified applicants may receive assistance, in the form of a loan, reflective of their household’s situation. If determined necessary, applicants may receive assistance towards overdue mortgage payments, utility bills, homeowners’ insurance and property taxes.
The S.D. Cares Housing Assistance Program application can be found on the SDHDA homepage, www.sdhda.org. The online application portal allows you to enter your personal information, provide mortgage details and upload the necessary documents.
If you need extra help while applying or have any questions about the process, don’t hesitate to call 211, and someone will be able to assist you with the application process and any questions you might have.
DO I QUALIFY?
Qualifications are primarily based on being financially impacted due to COVID-19 and the household’s income. Applicants must also:
• Be a South Dakota resident
• Legally reside in the United States
• Be financially impacted — directly or indirectly — by the COVID-19 pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020
• Owe past-due mortgage or utilities (water, sewer, electricity, propane/natural gas, trash)
WHAT IF I AM A RENTER?
The information indicated above is only for homeowners, but SDHDA also has funding available from Treasury for rental relief. If you need help with rental assistance, visit the SDHDA homepage, www.sdhda.org, and follow the link to the renter qualifications.
