• A report was received at 2:33 p.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 7:54 p.m. Monday of vandalism on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 8:25 p.m. Monday of the theft of food on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle break-in on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday of a protection order violation on W. 31st St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:52 p.m. Monday of theft at a residence off of E. Highway 50.
