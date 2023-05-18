Yankton Special Olympics Powerlifting Debuts At State Games This Weekend

If true strength comes from perseverance, Yankton Special Olympics athletes are building their bodies and their willpower as they prepare to compete for the first time in powerlifting at this year’s Summer Games.
Powerlifting is not new to Special Olympics but the lack of a coach and a facility in which to practice has kept Yankton from fielding a team, Sheri Duke, head of the Yankton Special Olympics Delegation, told the Press & Dakotan.
The delegation was poised to offer powerlifting in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to indoor Special Olympics for a while, although organizers had their eye on bringing it back when the time was right, she said.
“This year, I was able to connect with Mark Roozen (Coach Rozy) to assist us in making this happen,” Duke said, adding that though this year’s games aren’t over, the athletes are already talking about powerlifting next year. “We are very thankful for Coach Rozy and his staff and the Mount Marty University (MMU) facility.”
This spring, Roozen and his assistants have been working with a group of Special Olympics athletes twice a week, to prepare them for the state meet in Spearfish this weekend.
“(Special Olympics) reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, we have some kids that have been interested in doing powerlifting for Special Olympics,’” said Roozen, who organized Yankton’s first powerlifting meet at the MMU fieldhouse in February. “So, myself and my assistant, Miles Rademaker, started teaching them the basics of squat, deadlift, bench, and set them up on a little bit of a workout.”
He said that the small group of 4-5 athletes has diverse abilities, so they will be competing at different levels.
Because this is Roozen’s first time coaching a Special Olympics powerlifting event, he is learning, too, he said.
“I’m learning, so I don’t know if Special Olympics is going to make them go full depth,” Roozen said. “In regular powerlifting — they say, ‘unrack,’ then, ‘pause,’ and then, ‘press’ — you have to follow a procedure.”
To prevent his athletes from scratching due to a procedural mistake, Roozen has been teaching them form as well as procedure, he said.
“Tuesday night, we practiced a meet scenario,” Roozen said. “‘When you come out of your squat, you’ve got to wait until I tell you to rack it.”
Initially, one of the athletes didn’t like the pressure the bar put on his neck during a squat, so Roozen and his assistants have been working with the athlete on that, and started him out with dumbbells, Roozen said.
“So then, we’re like, ‘Hey, you’ve just got to do it one time (with the bar),’” he said. “So, he does that, racks and he gets pretty fired up. This last couple of times, he’s used the bar, but when we first got going, he goes, ‘I don’t want that bar on my back.’”
It’s hard to predict how any individual athlete will do at the state games, given all the inherent distractions, but in the weight room, they have been doing a great job, Roozen said, noting that a couple of the athletes get very sad when they don’t successfully finish a lift.
“(Then), we’ve got to get them pumped up and fired up again, but man, when they get (a lift), they’re pretty jacked up,” he said. “I always say, ‘I need to bring in some of my high school and college football players to watch some of these guys and the excitement they bring.’ I just enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.