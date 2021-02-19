Charles Mix and Turner counties each reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
It was the 19th death registered in Charles Mix County and 52nd for Turner County.
Overall, the state recorded six new deaths, raising the pandemic toll to 1,853.
South Dakota also posted 148 new infections, while the number of active cases dipped to 2,028.
Locally, Yankton County reported no new cases and one new recovery. The county has 33 active cases.
Area counties reporting new infections included Charles Mix (+2), Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+1) and Turner (+2) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal posted three active cases (all staff), up one from Thursday. There were 10 people in quarantine/isolation (-2), with none on campus (0 change).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported one active COVID-19 cases.
Other South Dakota statistics posted Friday by the DOH included:
• Total Cases — 111,018 (+148: 127 confirmed, 21 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,028 (-40);
• Recoveries — 107,137 (+181);
• Hospitalizations — 6.492 ever hospitalized (+17); 91 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 4,001 new tests processed; 720 new individuals tested;
• 14-Day Positivity Average — 7.1% (+0.3%)
• Vaccinations — 172,804 total vaccinations (+8,405); 116,146 individuals vaccinated (+5,387).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 18 new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the state toll to 2,043.
The DHHS also posted 107 new infections.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 198,442 (+107);
• Recoveries — 142,336 (0 change);
• Hospitalizations — 6,009 ever hospitalized (+12); 185 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 10,947 new tests processed; 1,570 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 322,254 (+18,791).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.