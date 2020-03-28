COVID-19 Test Taken In Vermillion Returns Positive

VERMILLION — A woman tested by Sanford Vermillion earlier this week has been found to have COVID-19, according to Tim Tracy, CEO of Sanford Vermillion Hospital.
Tracy, along with over a dozen officials from the City of Vermillion, Clay County, the Vermillion School District, the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company and the University of South Dakota, informed the Plain Talk of the positive test early Saturday afternoon via a Zoom video conference call.
“We have done probably right around 20 tests at Sanford Vermillion and all but a couple of those have been returned. We had one return positive,” Tracy said. “Now, the governor updated the state website (Saturday) and they don’t indicate that Clay County has a case and the explanation could be one of two: one is that it didn’t get there yet, but the more likely is that they attributed it to the place where the permanent residence is normally.”
Yankton County has recorded its first positive COVID-19 test, according to the state website. In its daily update Saturday, the state reported that the number of positive cases in South Dakota has risen to 68, up 10 from Friday. Also, two cases were reported in Hutchinson County. Neither Yankton County nor Hutchinson County were classified as community-spread counties, according to the website.
As Tracy noted, on Saturday, the state website didn’t list Clay County as a place where COVID-19 has been recorded.
“In this case, the permanent residence of this patient is not Clay County. In likelihood, it very well may not get reported. That does not mean – and I’m not saying that they don’t have a residence here in Clay County – but their permanent residence is not here, so it will get reported out, more than likely, in the county of their residence,” Tracy said.
The person who tested positive is a female between the ages of 20-30. Tracy said she is sheltering at home in self-quarantine.
“Sanford tested them curbside in Vermillion so they didn’t enter our physical structure, which we’re very thankful for. It is a mild case, it appears, and someone who can shelter at home,” he said. “The Department of Health, I believe, does all of the follow-up in terms of community exposure to see who they’ve been in contact with and when and if they’ve traveled.”
Tracy said the Clay County COVID-19 case appears to be travel-related.
“It’s not one of community spread. That’s good news. We’ve been asked several times what Sanford Vermillion is doing and we’ve been a little ahead of the game down here in terms of our response because we have an extraordinary group of long-term, post-acute care people in our building in the nursing home and Dakota Gardens,” he said.
No visitors have been allowed in the Sanford Vermillion facilities for over two weeks, Tracy said. Staff members are screened and have their temperatures taken before they enter the building.
He applauds the local health care provider’s staff for the way they are handling local COVID-19 testing.
“Full, personal protective equipment was used as designed in keeping with the process so there was no risk of exposure to our employees because of that,” Tracy said. “I’m very happy with Sanford Health in the turnaround time in this testing. With this case, it was less than 24 hours.”
Sanford Vermillion is the only place in Clay County where one can go to be tested for COVID-19. Community members who suspect they may be ill with the virus should call Sanford Vermillion Medical Center at 605-677-3700 instead of visiting the clinic.
