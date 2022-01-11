How First Responders Cope With Adverse Winter Conditions

Every season can present its own set of challenges to emergency responders.
However, winter has the potential to present arguably the most challenging conditions first responder entities will face. Hazards such as extreme temperatures — like what was seen around New Year’s this year — dangerous ice, heavy snow and high winds often manifest themselves as a combination of two or more of these potentially dangerous conditions. With these hazards in mind, the various emergency entities have developed a number of protocols for dealing with and overcoming the elements when they are at their worst.
PROTOCOLS
Law enforcement are among the most visible first responders in the community, usually keeping a presence out on patrol no matter the weather.
Yankton Chief of Police Jason Foote told the Press & Dakotan the Yankton Police Department (YPD) keeps a watch on the weather for the safety of its officers and the community as a whole.
“We are prepared to respond in all weather conditions,” he said. “Supervisors working patrols monitor the weather conditions and weigh in the risk and priority of calls for services.”
Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis told the Press & Dakotan that sheriff’s deputies are prepared for the local conditions.
“Deputies of the Sheriff’s Office are well accustomed to working in extreme weather conditions,” he said. “During extreme cold, operations continue as they would at any other time. Deputies respond to all calls for service and carry out their normal duties as they would any other time of the year during cold weather.”
However, he said that events such as blizzards have proven hazardous in the past.
“In the first hours of any extreme winter event such as blizzards, call volumes tend to increase for motor vehicle accidents, (such as) cars sliding off roadways,” he said. “Many of these incidents occur on our main highways and present a dangerous situation for anyone traveling, especially when visibility is limited. Last year during a blizzard, a deputy was injured and his vehicle was totaled when struck in the rear while parked off the roadway at the scene of an injury accident.”
Troy Cowman, senior paramedic with Yankton County EMS, told the Press & Dakotan ambulance crews make sure the right person for the moment is behind the wheel.
“We want safety to be our first and top priority when it comes to moving the ambulances from Point A to Point B,” he said. “We always make sure that our people are comfortable driving the ambulances when the weather conditions are getting worse or if the roads are bad. We always have two people on, so if there’s one person that’s more comfortable driving in that type of weather than the other one, obviously, they’re going to be the one behind the wheel as much as possible.”
He said that the county’s ambulance fleet has four-wheel-drive chassis to help deal with the conditions.
“It might take us a little longer to get to the scene, but our ideal is we want to make sure we get to the scene and don’t end up in a ditch on the way out there,” he said.
Yankton deputy fire chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that extreme cold is an especially prominent hindrance.
“It’s a stressful time because we have to worry about freezing our trucks up,” he said. “We make sure whatever we can get drained from valves and things like that is drained. We do fuel supplements.”
On scene in extremely low temperatures, firefighters will attempt to stay as dry as possible. He said that more water is also used just to keep it flowing through the lines to avoid freezing.
Nickles said they also utilize a special piece of equipment if a scene is going to be active for some time during extremely low temperatures.
“We have a trailer that we put together that’s actually a rehab/HAZMAT unit,” he said. “In the winter time, it’s a place for them to get in and get warm if we have an extended visit.”
He said the rehab unit can also be utilized as a cooling station for firefighters when faced with extreme heat in the summer.
CURTAILMENT OF DUTIES
First responders are well known for their ability to continue operations in adverse conditions — winter weather included.
And while no entities back down from their life-saving work, some duties are curtailed temporarily if conditions necessitate.
According to Cowman, EMS is legally obligated to respond to all calls for service.
However, he said that extremely severe winter weather can keep one duty they provide on hold for a time.
“One of the things that we look at with severe weather is inter-facility transport — that’s transporting a patient who might already be at (Avera) Sacred Heart Hospital to another facility in Sioux Falls or Sioux City,” he said. “We take a close look at the weather before we do that and we’ve made those decisions in the past where, if we feel that the road conditions or weather conditions aren’t safe enough for us to be traveling from Yankton to Sioux Falls or Sioux City, we will turn down that transfer request. We advise them that they may need to keep the patient there until the weather improves and we can get out on the road.”
Foote said that extreme events can cause the YPD to begin prioritizing calls for service.
“There are times when it is even unsafe for an officer to be out,” he said. “We will look at the propriety of the calls and, if it’s an emergency, we will respond. Non-emergency calls get put on hold until the conditions improve.”
Vlahakis said the situation is much the same when responding to incidents in the county.
“When conditions deteriorate to the point that roads are impassable, we can only attempt to respond to calls of a life-threatening nature,” he said. “Many times, emergency services can only respond with the assistance of Department of Transportation or County Highway Department road plows in an attempt to get to the individuals needing assistance. Where, under normal circumstances, response times may be in minutes during these events, it may be hours if it can be done at all.”
Nickles said that business continues as usual in especially bad conditions, but some of the turnout equipment changes.
“At each station, we’ve got a four-wheel-drive tanker in the city,” he said. “The four-wheel-drives will accompany whatever truck is needed at the call. We don’t want the trucks running alone.”
COORDINATION
One of the keys to emergency response during dangerous winter weather is cooperation between the different agencies, and municipal and county services.
“We work together using each other’s resources to provide services in the city and county,” Foote said. “Radio communication is important in these types of situations to coordinate response and lend assistance when necessary.
Cowman said EMS frequently works with municipal and county road crews.
“We’ve had communications with the City of Yankton with their street department and with the Yankton County roads department and let them know there may come a time that, if it’s bad enough and we get an ambulance out there that can’t get through a snow drift or can’t get through some deep snow to a person’s residence, they may need to send a snow plow,” he said. “Generally, they’re pretty willing to help us out when they can. We’ve even had assistance from the state snowplows at times when the weather’s gotten really bad.”
Nickles said the same is true for fire calls.
“The county is on standby — and also the city — if we need a road plowed ahead of us,” he said.
STAY HOME
Cowman said it’s important that the public remembers that the working conditions for first responders are always tougher in adverse weather, even upon arriving at a scene.
“It’s a lot harder working conditions, not only responding,” he said. “We have to try to move the stretcher from the ambulance into the residence or the facility we’re going in with this patient, and we might end up having to pull that through deep snow or icy conditions on the sidewalks.”
He said that residents can help by clearing sidewalks, driveways, porches and doorways as soon as they are able to and to keep them clear.
Ultimately, Foote said, there’s a simple piece of advice the public can heed to mitigate the strain on emergency services during bad winter weather.
“When the weather is bad for the safety of yourself and our first responders, it is better that you stay home or where you’re at until the weather subsides,” he said. “Going out in adverse weather conditions not only puts your life at risk, you (also) put the lives of those who may be sent to your rescue at risk.”
