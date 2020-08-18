100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 19, 1920
• There are ninety different makes of automobiles and trucks in Yankton county according to the license register book in the county treasurer’s office. Of these cars the Ford car leads with 1,239 out of a total of 2,841.
• A troop train consisting of 18 coaches went through Yankton on the Milwaukee this noon on its way to Camp Lewis, American Lake, Wash., from Camp Dodge, Ia. All the lads were enjoying themselves.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 19, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 19, 1970
• The Devils Nest recreational area on Lewis and Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska will celebrate its grand opening Sunday afternoon, August 30. The area is being developed to become one of the midwest’s largest and most complete all-seasons recreational complexes, comprising more than 3,000 acres and costing more than $10 million.
• The Yankton Public Schools have received an allocation of $99,410 from the U.S. Office of Education under Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. This money is to be used for special programs for the educationally deprived.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 19, 1995
• Bikes, motorized cars and strikers were the transportation as area kids marched into the beginning of the 12th annual Yankton Riverboat Days. A kiddie parade kicked off this year’s celebration.
• Higher than expected hog prices have boosted farmers’ spirits and finances, but industry officials said they don’t expect the rate to hold much longer. Last November, prices dipped to $27 per hundred pounds, a 20-year market low. This week, prices surpassed $50 per hundredweight in Sioux Falls and Huron. On Friday, top market hogs hit $51.50 in Sioux Falls.
