WAGNER — Authorities have arrested one suspect in a child’s death in Wagner.
Leonard W. Sharpfish, 41, has been arrest for felony abuse of or cruelty to a minor. Sharpfish’s hometown was not immediately available.
The South Dakota Attorney General’s chief of staff, Tim Bormann, confirmed the incident for the Press & Dakotan.
“The Division of Criminal Investigation is involved in a child death investigation in Wagner,” he said. “The South Dakota DCI was requested to assist Wagner Police with a death investigation involving a 2-year-old male child at a residence in Wagner.”
As part of the ongoing investigation, DCI agents arrested Sharpfish on the charge, which, because of the child’s age, is a Class 3 felony.
“Sharpfish remains in custody at the Charles Mix County Jail,” Bormann said. “This investigation is ongoing.”
The state statue delineates the penalty based on the child’s age.
“Any person who abuses, exposes, tortures, torments or cruelly punishes a minor in a manner which does not constitute aggravated assault is guilty of a Class 4 felony. If the victim is less than 7 years of age, the person is guilty of a Class 3 felony. The use of reasonable force, as provided in § 22-18-5, is a defense to an offense under this section,” the statute says.
“If any person convicted of this offense is the minor's parent, guardian or custodian, the court shall include as part of the sentence, or conditions required as part of suspended execution or imposition of such sentence, that the person receive instruction on parenting approved or provided by the Department of Social Services.”
A Class 3 felony carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine, while a Class 4 felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
Wagner Police Department officer Tim Simonsen confirmed a child died at a residence on First Street in Wagner and that a suspect had been arrested. All other information needed to come from the DCI, he said.
The Wagner Police Department’s role has been limited to securing the scene, he added.
Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler confirmed an incident occurred and the DCI was in charge of the investigation. He had no further information on the case.
The Press & Dakotan also reached out to the Charles Mix County state’s attorney’s office for more information. In addition, the newspaper reached out to the Yankton Sioux Tribe police department, although it’s unclear if the agency is involved with the case.
The Charles Mix County clerk of courts’ office said an internet outage Thursday prevented the office from entering all of the court records on the case at this time.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.