SIOUX FALLS — Sanford Vermillion has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. This annual recognition program honors outstanding performance amongst the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of The Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.
“Achieving this for the second year in a row is an incredible honor for our team. The commitment our team at Sanford Vermillion demonstrates every day to provide quality care in our community is remarkable,” said Veronica Schmidt, senior director of Sanford Vermillion. “We have a strong team of caregivers and providers consistently here for our community and this recognition is a direct result of their dedication.”
“Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “The list of award winners in each category is as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top performing rural hospitals.”
Now in its 13th year, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
For more information about Sanford Vermillion Medical Center, visit sanfordhealth.org keyword: Vermillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.