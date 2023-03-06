SIOUX FALLS — Sanford Vermillion has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. This annual recognition program honors outstanding performance amongst the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of The Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.

“Achieving this for the second year in a row is an incredible honor for our team. The commitment our team at Sanford Vermillion demonstrates every day to provide quality care in our community is remarkable,” said Veronica Schmidt, senior director of Sanford Vermillion. “We have a strong team of caregivers and providers consistently here for our community and this recognition is a direct result of their dedication.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.