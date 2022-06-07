The Yankton County Commission is set to discuss the drafting of a resolution concerning improvements to W. 11th St. during its regular meeting Thursday.
This week’s meeting is occurring on Thursday due to the primary election held on Tuesday.
The board will also discuss cell phone towers, micro surfacing, an ambulance transportation agreement, two conditional-use permits and appointment of two drainage commissioners. The commission will also canvass Tuesday’s primary election and are slated to hold executive sessions regarding poor relief, litigation and personnel issues.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
