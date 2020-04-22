HARTINGTON, Neb. — A former Wynot, Nebraska, village clerk/treasurer will receive a June 10 preliminary hearing on a charge of theft by deception.
Rose Rolfes faces the one charge, a Class IV felony, in Cedar County Court. The complaint alleges she caused the Village of Wynot to suffer pecuniary losses totaling between $1,500 and $4,999.
The theft by deception charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a 12-month post-release supervision and a $10,000 fine.
Wynot is a community of about 170 residents in northern Cedar County.
The preliminary hearing has been delayed because of COVID-19 concerns, according to the county court clerk’s office.
In Nebraska, criminal cases originate in county court. The preliminary hearing will determine whether probable cause exists for having the defendant bound over to district court for trial.
Rolfes allegedly committed the action between Dec. 31, 2016, and June 18, 2019, according to court records.
The complaint alleges Rolfes “did obtain property of another, by intentionally using a credit card, charge plate or any other instrument which purports to evidence an undertaking to pay for property or services delivered or rendered to, or upon the order of a designated person or bearer where such instrument has been stolen, forged, revoked or canceled, or where for any other reason its use by the actor is unauthorized.”
Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney filed the complaint Dec. 30 in Cedar County Court.
