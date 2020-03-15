Keep Yankton Beautiful has announced that the 2020 Great American Cleanup take place the morning of Saturday, April 25. Businesses, civic organizations, church groups, families and any other group interested in participating are invited to join in for this event beginning at Memorial Park.
The Great American Cleanup (GAC) is the nation’s largest community improvement program, taking place annually with over a half million volunteers participating within the hundreds of Keep America Beautiful affiliates nationwide. In 2019, Keep Yankton Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup included over 300 participants and over 3,000 pounds of trash collected. We look forward to another successful Cleanup on April 25.
For those who cannot participate the day of, contact KYB to plan a route any day between March 19 and June 20, 2020.
Keep Yankton Beautiful is a non-profit whose mission is to improve and enhance our city with community involvement through recycling education and promotion, cleanup efforts and beautification projects. If you would like more information on our mission and how to get involved, contact Sarah Gehm at (605) 689-1600 or at info@keepyanktonbeautiful.org. Office hours at 322 Walnut are Tuesdays from 9-3; other times by appointment.
