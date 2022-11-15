Shelter Evacuated Briefly After Carbon Monoxide Leak

Firefighters investigate rooms at Yankton’s Pathways Shelter for the Homeless after a carbon monoxide leak was discovered Monday night. No injuries were reported.

 Photo: Yankton Fire Department

No injuries were reported following a carbon monoxide leak Monday evening at Yankton’s Pathways Shelter for the Homeless.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, around 10:53 p.m. Monday evening, firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at Pathways where “numerous” detectors were going off in several rooms in the north wing of the complex.

