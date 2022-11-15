Shelter Evacuated Briefly After Carbon Monoxide Leak

No injuries were reported following a carbon monoxide leak Monday evening at Yankton’s Pathways Shelter for the Homeless.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, around 10:53 p.m. Monday evening, firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at Pathways where “numerous” detectors were going off in several rooms in the north wing of the complex.
“All of the victims were evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival,” he said. “Upon investigation, we discovered there were carbon monoxide levels beyond what was normal.”
He said an exhaust stack for a basement water heater was found to be plugged and allowing carbon monoxide to re-enter the basement where it was brought into the rooms through the heating system.
“This could’ve been a really dangerous deal without carbon monoxide detectors,” he said. “There were several people in this building and, without the detectors, they would not have been alerted to the issue.”
Evacuees were moved into the shelter’s lobby — which had been deemed safe by firefighters after testing — for over an hour while rooms were aired out. Several pets were also evacuated by firefighters.
Nickles said this isn’t the first time a carbon monoxide event happened on the site, with the last incident coming in 2004 while the property was still a motel.
“Some new furnaces were installed and they used more air than the room could allow in,” he said. “It used the hot water chimneys to pull air back into the building. At that time, several people were transported to the hospital. That was without carbon monoxide detectors.”
MidAmerican Energy was also called to the scene Monday.
