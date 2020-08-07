‘Her Voice’ magazine would love to share your fall harvest recipes. The bounty of our fields and gardens this time of year are such a treat.
You can email them to kathy.pritchard@yankton.net or drop them off at the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan, 319 Walnut, Yankton, SD 57078. Deadline for these is Aug. 18.
