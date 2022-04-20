100 Years Ago
Friday, April 21, 1922
• Higgins & Grinnell company, contractors for the Meridian Highway bridge, have men working on both sides of the river. There is a camp in Nebraska with two stables, a cook tent, a bunk tent and a shack. There are 22 horses and mules working on the other side, and ten men.
• A large crowd enjoyed the first dance of the season at Wildwood Park last night. Brown-Reitz Orchestra of Sioux City furnished the music for the occasion.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 21, 1947
• Another crash at the dead-end corner where the road at the Withee school meets Highway 50 west of Yankton was reported to the sheriff’s office this weekend, marking the fifth reported accident at that spot within the past year.
• Horseback riding proved its values as an excellent summertime relaxation from duties at home and the office yesterday afternoon when members of the Yankton Saddle Club staged a ride at the Seth Johansen farm east of town and vicinity. A group of 30 riders attended the outing and spent several hours putting the horses through their paces, and generally enjoyed the clear, warm weather, and the scenery along the river. The spectators had their share of fun, too, snapping pictures of the group, and watching the amusing antics of several tots riding their Shetland ponies.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 21, 1972
• Fire completely destroyed the Co-ed Theater in Vermillion early this morning in a fire which was reported at 2:30 a.m. Firemen from Vermillion kept the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings, while double fire walls between the theater and the adjoining Monogram News and the Charcoal Lounge kept the blaze from spreading to the two business places.
• A “flu bug” has knocked the University of South Dakota track team out of this weekend’s Art Dickinson Relays at the University of Northern Iowa. Coyote track boss Dan Lennon reported Thursday morning he had been forced to withdraw his squad from the Cedar Falls meet because of flu and related colds.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 21, 1997
• Yankton’s Dan Johnson won both the shot put and discus at the Corn Palace Relays Saturday. Johnson set meet records in both events. The Gazelles’ Billie Shorma also set a meet record, pole vaulting 8-9.
• Calling the event a joyous and solemn occasion, Dr. James L. Fisher spoke of a university’s role during Saturday’s inauguration of Dr. Mark Hurtubise as sixth president at Mount Marty College.
