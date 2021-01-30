South Dakota reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 and 116 new infections in Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 1,775.
The number of active cases dropped to 2,894, the first time it’s been below 3,000 since Sept. 22. It peaked at 19,240 cases on Nov. 18.
The number currently hospitalized dipped to 145.
Yankton County recorded seven new infections and six new recoveries.
Late Friday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases on campus, down one from Thursday.
Here are other South Dakota statistics for Saturday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 108,070 (+116: 86 confirmed, 30 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,894 (-166);
• Recoveries — 103,401 (+274);
• Hospitalizations — 6,286 ever hospitalized (+14); 145 currently hospitalized (-7);
• Testing — 3,318 new tests processed; 793 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 97,415 total vaccinations (+4,519); 69,450 individuals vaccinated (+3,002).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 portal was not updated late Friday and remained unchanged late Saturday morning. However, vaccinations were updated to show 8,899 new vaccinations.
