HURON — Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton announces that the James River Water Development District Board of Directors will hold their regular meeting and budget hearing on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the District Office at 251 4th Street SW in Huron at 9 a.m.
Persons interested in participating by Zoom should contact the office for access information.
Items on the agenda are:
• 2022 budget hearing
• Approval of 2022 budget and tax levy
• Public comment on items not on the agenda
• Extend current grant with the Town of Utica
• Funding request from USGS for operation and maintenance of gaging stations
• Funding request from City of Aberdeen to repair Ordway dam
• Funding request from Town of Volin for installing a well
• Funding request from landowner in Brown County to replace a culvert
• Funding request from Town of Olivet for bank stabilization
• Funding request to repair a dam in Ziskov Township in Yankton County
• Funding request to repair a dam in Molan Township in Hutchinson County
• Funding request to repair 3 dams in Wittenberg Township in Hutchinson County
• Funding request to repair a dam in Clayton Township in Hutchinson County
• Funding request for erosion control on a drainage ditch in Hutchinson County
• Update on the South Central Watershed Project
• Executive Session to discuss staff performance reviews and salaries
• District Update from Staff, Directors, and Chairman
• Any other business that may come before the Board.
