100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 27, 1920
• Flying a Lincoln Standard airplane, W.C. Brooks flew yesterday afternoon from Yankton to Sioux Falls in 35 minutes. He is here for the purpose of establishing a distributing agency for the Lincoln Standard airplane.
• A bunch of 12 linemen came in this noon from Sioux Falls and registered at the Merchants. They will be doing some work around here the next few days.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 27, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 27, 1970
• Two young men, Tom Rauscher and Kenneth Novak, who had escaped from the Yankton County Jail Sunday evening, were apprehended by Nebraska officers at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. They were picked up on islands on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River just west of the Yankton bridge.
• A certificate of appreciation from the National Water Safety Congress was presented Tuesday afternoon to Howard Frick, Yankton fire chief, for his active participation since 1956 in water safety training and rescue activities.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 27, 1995
• Filling up the car with gas does not usually warrant an audience, but Robyn Hansen and Trevor Guthmiller drew attention with Friday’s display of a car using 85 percent ethanol. The Sioux Falls couple drew attention to the Pump N Stuff Conoco as the fourth refueling station in South Dakota offering the corn-based fuel. Stations across South Dakota already offer the 10-percent variety.
• Yankton’s Jaime Kulbel cruised to a state championship and helped put the Gazelles in second place after the first day of the South Dakota Class AA State Track and Field Championships Friday in Brandon. Kulbel, a senior distance star, won the girls 3200 Friday in a time of 11 minutes, 7.40 seconds. Kulbel’s mark broke the YHS school record.
