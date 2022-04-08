SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Society Daughters of the American Revolution (SDSDAR) will welcome about 100 members and guests to their annual state conference April 28-30 at the Holiday Inn Sioux Falls — City Centre, with the conference theme “Fulfilling the Dreams of Our Patriots.”
The highlight of the conference will be special guest National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) President General Denise VanBuren, who is attending a DAR event in South Dakota for the first time.
For banquet tickets, information about the SDSDAR state conference or information about SDSDAR, contact Kathy Tarrell at ktarrell@sio.midco.net or 605-941-3094.
