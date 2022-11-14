United Church of Christ (Congregational), located at 5th & Walnut streets in Yankton, will hold its annual Christmas coffee and bake sale on Saturday, Dec. 3. This will be the 29th annual event.
Doors open at 1 p.m. Purchase everything you need for your Christmas at tables loaded with kuchen, kolaches, cookies, candy, snack items, and other goodies. Then enjoy pie and coffee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.