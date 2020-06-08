A flood warning has been posted along the James River near Scotland as projected upstream runoff is posing a danger. The warning begins Thursday night and runs until further notice
The river gauge at Scotland has a flood stage of 13 feet which it is expected to reach at 8 p.m. Thursday. The river is forecast to crest at 15.5 feet, which is also flood stage at the Stone Church bridge south of Menno, by early next Monday.
A chance of powerful storms bringing heavy rains today (Tuesday) is also possible.
Meanwhile, Yankton unofficially set new records for the lowest minimum temperature Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s low reading was 78 degrees, which broke the record of 74 degrees set in 1914. At press time, Monday’s minimum temperature was 77 degrees, which would best the old mark of 75 set in 1911.
Yankton also unofficially tied the high record reading Sunday at 96 degrees. It matched a mark set in 1987.
